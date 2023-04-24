News

Eni drills new exploration well off Mozambique coast

Mozambique joined the ranks of liquefied natural gas exporters in 2022

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 18:05 Matthew Hill and Paul Burkhardt

Italian oil and gas major Eni is drilling Mozambique’s first offshore exploration well in about eight years, according to the country’s regulator.

The West Capella vessel has already started initial drilling at the Raia-1 well that will explore what could be a new oil and gas basin off Mozambique’s coast...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.