Confusion about Twitter deepened at the weekend after a number of high-profile accounts had their prized blue check-marks reinstated — despite some of their owners having been dead for years.
Celebrities and public figures took to the platform to deny having paid for the $8-a-month that yields the coloured tick, despite labels stating the “account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number”. Unpaid, legacy blue ticks — which once conferred authenticity on accounts verified by the company — were removed last week as part of billionaire owner Elon Musk’s push to boost revenue...
Dead owners raise perplexity over Twitter’s blue ticks
Celebrities and public figures took to the platform to deny having paid for the $8-a-month that yields the coloured marker
