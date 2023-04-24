Islamic State-linked attacks delayed LNG projects to the north
Concerns that Kenya is heading towards default are ramping up.
The extra yield investors demand to hold the nation’s dollar bonds over US Treasuries indicated a rise to 1,019 basis points on Monday, above the 1,000 level widely considered by bond traders as distressed. The bonds yielded 993 basis points at the close on Friday, according to a JPMorgan index...
Concerns that Kenya is heading towards default are ramping up
Yields on dollar bonds due 2028 climbed to 14.6%, on track for a 14th consecutive day of increases, while the shilling has also taken a hit
