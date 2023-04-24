Since Teck rejected Glencore’s offer, Nagle has travelled relentlessly to meet shareholders and muster support
Burberry Group chairman Gerry Murphy says the UK scored a “spectacular own goal” in removing a tax break for tourists, triggering an awkward exchange with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The government’s withdrawal of value added tax rebates on shopping by overseas visitors after Brexit was a “bad decision”, Murphy said in a question to Sunak at the prime minister’s Business Connect event in London on Monday. The “perverse” move “made the UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe”, he said...
Burberry chief challenges Sunak over own goal on tourist tax
‘Perverse’ decision makes ‘UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe’
