News

Burberry chief challenges Sunak over own goal on tourist tax

‘Perverse’ decision makes ‘UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe’

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 15:56 Alex Wickham

Burberry Group chairman Gerry Murphy says the UK scored a “spectacular own goal” in removing a tax break for tourists, triggering an awkward exchange with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.         

The government’s withdrawal of value added tax rebates on shopping by overseas visitors after Brexit was a “bad decision”, Murphy said in a question to Sunak at the prime minister’s Business Connect event in London on Monday. The “perverse” move “made the UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe”, he said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.