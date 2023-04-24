News

Bankers get set to fight ‘excessively broad’ ESG bill

The AFME says a planned EU law designed to make it easier to sue companies for ESG violations ignores the unique status of financial firms

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 10:00 Frances Schwartzkopff

Some of the most powerful lobbyists in Europe’s finance industry are preparing to fight the passage of an ESG (environmental, social and governance) bill, after it won early backing from EU legislators.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), whose members dominate the region’s debt and equity capital markets, says a planned EU law designed to make it easier to sue companies for ESG violations ignores the unique status of financial firms. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.