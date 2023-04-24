Islamic State-linked attacks delayed LNG projects to the north
Adani Ports starts first bond buyback after short-seller attack
Company also seeks to buy back such debt in next four quarters
Adani Group bonds rose after a key company started the first debt buyback by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate since it was targeted by a short seller in January.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone plans to buy back as much as $130m of its July 2024 bonds and similar amounts in each of the next four quarters, as it tries to show that its liquidity position is comfortable, the firm said in a stock exchange filing...
