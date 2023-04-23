The filing will allow it to begin liquidating 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby shops immediately
The reality of our ageing workforce is that reskilling will need investment and encouragement if it’s going to be more than just a talking point
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Bed Bath & Beyond, the big-box retailer that for decades provided essential shopping for college dorms, wedding gifts and new homes, will close all of its stores and liquidate inventory over the next two months after its turnaround failed.
The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, a move that came months after saying it was weighing options to restructure debt, with “substantial doubt” about its ability to keep operating. The filing will allow it to begin liquidating 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby shops immediately, though the company said it’s also searching for a buyer for some or all of its assets. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Drowning in debt: Bed, Bath & Beyond files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
The filing will allow it to begin liquidating 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby shops immediately
Bed Bath & Beyond, the big-box retailer that for decades provided essential shopping for college dorms, wedding gifts and new homes, will close all of its stores and liquidate inventory over the next two months after its turnaround failed.
The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, a move that came months after saying it was weighing options to restructure debt, with “substantial doubt” about its ability to keep operating. The filing will allow it to begin liquidating 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby shops immediately, though the company said it’s also searching for a buyer for some or all of its assets. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.