A legal expert had been looking into eight formal complaints covering Raab’s tenure in three government departments that predated the Sunak administration
The reality of our ageing workforce is that reskilling will need investment and encouragement if it’s going to be more than just a talking point
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
UK deputy prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned after an independent investigation criticised his “abrasive” treatment of public servants, drawing a line under a months-long saga that threatened to undermine Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to restore professionalism to the government.
“I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry,” Raab said on Friday in a letter to Sunak that he posted on Twitter. He noted that the inquiry had dismissed most of the accusations made against him, adding: “It’s two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UK deputy leader Dominic Raab quits after report on his behaviour
A legal expert had been looking into eight formal complaints covering Raab’s tenure in three government departments that predated the Sunak administration
UK deputy prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned after an independent investigation criticised his “abrasive” treatment of public servants, drawing a line under a months-long saga that threatened to undermine Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to restore professionalism to the government.
“I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry,” Raab said on Friday in a letter to Sunak that he posted on Twitter. He noted that the inquiry had dismissed most of the accusations made against him, adding: “It’s two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.