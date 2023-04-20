Legislators want the bill to provide for amnesty for those denouncing same-sex relationships
Ruling-party legislators in Uganda asked President Yoweri Museveni to allow parliament to reconsider a bill providing for harsher sanctions against gay people, including the death penalty and life imprisonment.
Legislators want the bill to provide for amnesty for those denouncing same-sex relationships and to delete a provision that stipulates penalties for those who don’t report known same-sex offenders, Rogers Mulindwa, a spokesperson for the National Resistance Movement, said by phone on Thursday from the capital, Kampala...
Ugandan MPs ask Museveni to make LGBTQ bill slightly less harsh
