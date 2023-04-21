Data shows the volume of goods sold in stores and online dropped 0.9% from February
UK retail sales fell more than forecast in March as wet weather doused spending and consumers retrenched after splashing the cash over the previous two months
The volume of goods sold in stores and online dropped 0.9% from February, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Sales excluding auto fuel declined 1%. Economists had expected falls of 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively...
Rain puts a damper on UK retail sales
