A legal expert had been looking into eight formal complaints covering Raab’s tenure in three government departments that predated the Sunak administration
The reality of our ageing workforce is that reskilling will need investment and encouragement if it’s going to be more than just a talking point
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Shein, a Chinese fast-fashion giant, plans to create 100,000 new jobs in Brazil over the next three years through a partnership with 2,000 textile factories across Latin America’s largest economy as a way to consolidate its presence in the region.
The retailer plans to invest 750-million reais ($148m) in training in a new technology for Brazilian manufacturers to meet growing demand, the company said in a statement Thursday. The investment, according to the company, will “reduce waste and decrease excess inventory, resulting in greater agility to respond” to demand from the market...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
China’s Shein to create 100,000 new jobs in Brazil
The announcement comes just days after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited China
Shein, a Chinese fast-fashion giant, plans to create 100,000 new jobs in Brazil over the next three years through a partnership with 2,000 textile factories across Latin America’s largest economy as a way to consolidate its presence in the region.
The retailer plans to invest 750-million reais ($148m) in training in a new technology for Brazilian manufacturers to meet growing demand, the company said in a statement Thursday. The investment, according to the company, will “reduce waste and decrease excess inventory, resulting in greater agility to respond” to demand from the market...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.