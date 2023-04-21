Data shows the volume of goods sold in stores and online dropped 0.9% from February
Good luck keeping it closed against machine-generated music.
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
The two waiters at Cafe la Princiere in downtown Casablanca take turns checking futilely for incoming customers just a few minutes before local mosques announce the end of the daily Ramadan fast.
Hungry Muslims used to flock into the Moroccan eatery at sunset for the iftar meal, but with food prices accelerating by 20% to their highest since 1984, most of the seats remain empty. The manager, Mohamed, said he won’t be able to cover his expenses for the tomatoes, pulses, onions, eggs and beef that are essential ingredients for the traditional dish...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Casablanca cafe takes hit from soaring food prices
Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria are struggling with rising poverty
The two waiters at Cafe la Princiere in downtown Casablanca take turns checking futilely for incoming customers just a few minutes before local mosques announce the end of the daily Ramadan fast.
Hungry Muslims used to flock into the Moroccan eatery at sunset for the iftar meal, but with food prices accelerating by 20% to their highest since 1984, most of the seats remain empty. The manager, Mohamed, said he won’t be able to cover his expenses for the tomatoes, pulses, onions, eggs and beef that are essential ingredients for the traditional dish...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.