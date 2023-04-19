Tesla to continue price cuts on EVs even after earlier markdowns

CEO Elon Musk says the company will focus on higher volumes rather than higher margins
Elon Musk has indicated Tesla will keep cutting prices to stoke demand even after markdowns early in 2023 took a significant toll on profitability.
Tesla’s operating margin shrank to 11.4% in the first quarter, a roughly two-year low, after the company marked down its electric vehicles (EVs) in January and March. Musk has done several more rounds of price cuts already in April and says he is comfortable making less money on each car sold...
