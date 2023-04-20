News

Rahul Gandhi loses bid to appeal conviction

Opposition leader was jailed for allegedly making derogatory remarks about prime minister

20 April 2023 - 16:17 Bibhudatta Pradhan and Shruti Mahajan

A court in India denied Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to suspend his defamation conviction, a setback to the opposition leader who has been sentenced to two years in jail and disqualified from parliament over the charge. 

The interim order means Gandhi, the scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty that ruled the country for decades after independence, may not be able to contest national elections due next summer unless a higher court rules in his favour. He will also continue to be ousted from parliament. ..

