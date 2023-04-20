CEO Elon Musk says the company will focus on higher volumes rather than higher margins
A court in India denied Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to suspend his defamation conviction, a setback to the opposition leader who has been sentenced to two years in jail and disqualified from parliament over the charge.
The interim order means Gandhi, the scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty that ruled the country for decades after independence, may not be able to contest national elections due next summer unless a higher court rules in his favour. He will also continue to be ousted from parliament. ..
Rahul Gandhi loses bid to appeal conviction
Opposition leader was jailed for allegedly making derogatory remarks about prime minister
