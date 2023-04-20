All Nippon Airways accidentally sold tickets online for a small fraction of the usual price, with some business-class flights costing as little as $300
One quick-witted opportunist bagged $250,000-worth of airline tickets for just $17,000 after fares on an All Nippon Airways website were listed ultra cheaply due to a currency conversion error.
Herman Yip snapped up 25 tickets for a small fraction of their usual cost, including a round trip in first class all the way from Jakarta to Aruba, via Tokyo and New York, for only $890. Some business-class flights cost as little as $300, he told Bloomberg News. ..
Hong Kong man snaps up $250,000 worth of flights for $17,000 in pricing error
