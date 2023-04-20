News

French poll finds Le Pen most popular

Term limits prevent Macron from running in the next presidential election in 2027

20 April 2023 - 17:21 Ania Nussbaum

Marine Le Pen, who leads the right-wing National Rally party in France’s National Assembly, is more popular than President Emmanuel Macron, according to an Ifop poll for Paris Match published on Wednesday.

Asked which of the two personalities they prefer, 47% of those interviewed picked Le Pen, while 42% chose Macron, according to Paris Match...

