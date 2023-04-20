CEO Elon Musk says the company will focus on higher volumes rather than higher margins
Faruk Fatih Ozer, the former CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, has been extradited from Albania to Turkey to face charges of fraud and money laundering. On his arrival at Istanbul Airport on Thursday, the 29-year-old was immediately detained by police, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.
Thodex abruptly stopped operations about two years ago, leaving tens of thousands of customers with losses. Ozer had disappeared after the collapse of the platform, but was arrested in Albania in August 2022 once Turkey issued an Interpol red notice against him. Earlier in April, Albania’s top court ruled in favour of his extradition, ending his legal battle against deportation...
Collapsed crypto exchange chief detained in Turkey
The CEO was extradited from Albania to Turkey to face charges of fraud and money laundering
