Clashes between the army and a paramilitary group continue, hindering attempts to negotiate a truce and raising fears of a civil war
Multiple air strikes and heavy fighting rocked Sudan’s capital after a proposed ceasefire to halt days of clashes between the army and a paramilitary group failed to hold.
The attacks posed a fresh obstacle to regional leaders who’ve attempted to travel to Khartoum this week to help negotiate a truce between the head of the army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Clashes that erupted in the North African nation on April 15 have left more than 270 people dead and at least 2,600 others injured, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)...
Sudan’s capital rocked by airstrikes and fighting as proposed ceasefire fails
