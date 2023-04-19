Blaze at Beijing hospital wasn’t reported by official media until hours later, while social media mentions were censored
The UK said a report of an alleged secret Chinese police station in south London is of “great concern” and that it will not tolerate any attempt by China to harass its citizens.
The Times reported on Wednesday that a Chinese businessperson who has organised fund-raising dinners for the UK’s governing Conservative Party is linked with such a station in Croydon. Crime minister Chris Philp told the House of Commons an investigation by the “law enforcement community” was under way and he could not comment on the exact case. ..
Report of secret Chinese police station in London prompts UK probe
The Times reports that a Chinese man who has organised fundraising events for the Conservative Party is linked with such a station in Croydon
