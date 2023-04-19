Asia’s third-largest economy is now home to nearly a fifth of humanity, according to UN data
UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
India has overtaken China as the most populous nation, according to UN data published Wednesday.
India’s population surpassed 1.4286-billion, slightly higher than China’s 1.4257-billion people, according to mid-2023 estimates by the UN’s World Population Dashboard. China’s numbers do not include Hong Kong and Macau, which are Special Administrative Regions of China, and Taiwan...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
India surpasses China as the most populous nation
Asia’s third-largest economy is now home to nearly a fifth of humanity, according to UN data
India has overtaken China as the most populous nation, according to UN data published Wednesday.
India’s population surpassed 1.4286-billion, slightly higher than China’s 1.4257-billion people, according to mid-2023 estimates by the UN’s World Population Dashboard. China’s numbers do not include Hong Kong and Macau, which are Special Administrative Regions of China, and Taiwan...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.