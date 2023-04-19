Heineken boosted by European beer lovers as Nigeria and Asia sales slow

The Amstel maker’s results offer a potentially mixed outlook for brewers
Heineken’s first quarter was boosted by beer drinkers in Europe even as inflation persists in many key markets, which helped offset a weaker performance in the Asia-Pacific region and Nigeria.
Shares in the world’s second-largest brewer rose nearly 4% on Wednesday after it said consumers in Europe were still largely accepting higher prices for its beers, which include its namesake brand and more premium offerings such as Birra Moretti, Beavertown and El Aguila. ..
