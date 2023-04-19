CMOC and Gécamines ‘consensus’ could pave the way for a huge stockpile of battery metals to start flowing to global markets
Chinese mining group CMOC made a breakthrough in a long-running spat over mining royalties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), potentially paving the way for its huge stockpile of battery metals to start flowing to global markets.
CMOC and its state-owned partner Gécamines reached a “consensus on the royalties issue” at the Tenke Fungurume operation, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Exports from Tenke — a major source of copper and one of the world’s biggest cobalt mines — have been blocked by Congolese authorities since last July because of the dispute...
Chinese miner and DRC ‘reach consensus’ in royalties row
Gécamines accused CMOC of lying about its mineral reserves and said it was owed $7.6bn in royalties and interest
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
