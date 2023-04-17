Aviation faces an expensive and challenging few decades as climate compliance laws get stricter
Jetting off to the Mediterranean this summer? I hope you got a good deal, because cheap flights are becoming increasingly hard to find.
You probably had an inkling that the era of absurdly cheap short-haul flights in Europe was coming to an end. After all, according to travel search engine Kayak, summer flights between the UK and the continent are one-third more expensive than in 2022. But two new reports make it clear that this is not just temporary turbulence...
Cheap flights face extinction as climate laws squeeze airlines
Aviation faces a huge decarbonisation challenge and tightening climate compliance laws
