Anger grows after more bodies found in China fire

Blaze at Beijing hospital wasn’t reported by official media until hours later, while social media mentions were censored
UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
A fire at a hospital in Beijing killed at least 29 patients, leading to the arrest of 12 people and prompting public anger after initial mentions of the incident were censored.
The blaze erupted on Tuesday at the in-patient department of the Changfeng Hospital in the heart of Beijing, less than 11km from Tiananmen Square.
Initial media reports about the fire were scant. The official Xinhua news agency and the Beijing Daily didn’t publish stories until late on Tuesday evening, several hours after the blaze had been extinguished. Footage of the fire was also censored on social media at first.
The death toll was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon at a briefing by Beijing local government officials. Initial investigations suggested the incident was caused by construction work. Police detained a dozen people, including the head of the hospital.
“I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims” and their families, “as well as apologies to the residents of the city”, said Li Zongrong, a vice-director of the capital’s Fengtai district.
The handling of information about the fire has sparked outrage in China. In the absence of official reports in the hours after the incident, footage and photos of the fire initially spread rapidly on the Twitter-like Weibo service and the popular WeChat messaging app. One post showed patients climbing out of the smoking building using bed sheets as ropes.
Those images were quickly scrubbed. Xinhua’s late evening report contained only a few sentences, saying that firefighters found out about the blaze at 12.57pm local time and extinguished it by 1.33pm. It placed the initial death toll at 21 people and said another 71 patients had been evacuated and sent to other facilities.
Several calls to the hospital on Wednesday went unanswered, while its website and that of its parent company, Beijing Changfeng Hospital Co., appeared to be down.
China Securities, the company’s broker-dealer on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, said on Wednesday it had failed to establish contact with relevant personnel at the organisation after the blaze, according to a filing. The exchange is an over-the-counter marketplace for small firms, where the hospital company is listed.
‘Difficult to understand’
“It is really difficult to understand,” read one censored post on dissident-run tracking site Freeweibo.com, which reposts items that have been deleted on Weibo.
“Hospitals have relatively stronger safety management and precautionary measures, and Beijing is our country’s first-tier city. How could such a large-scale fire lead to so many deaths?”
The user said the fire had echoes of a deadly blaze in Xinjiang last year that spurred public outcry over the country’s stringent Zero Covid policy. Online posts at the time questioned whether lockdowns to prevent coronavirus had delayed rescue efforts.
Even Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-backed Global Times, was caught in the censorship dragnet.
A Weibo post from Hu called for authorities to “trust the public” with information on the incident and criticised the removal of other posts. Hu’s post, too, was eventually taken down.
A later post from Hu on Weibo that expressed shock at the fire and called for more information on the incident to be disclosed remained online.
By Tuesday evening, the restrictions on information appeared to be easing.
State media outlets began publishing reports on the fire around 9pm after online users questioned why the topic wasn’t appearing on trending search lists. Those users also wondered why there was such a lengthy delay in reporting the number of deaths.
A hashtag created to share information about the fire, #Fire at Beijing Changfeng Hospital that killed 21, did not reflect any data on Weibo on Wednesday morning. But a differently-worded hashtag created later that didn’t state the hospital’s name showed over 6.2-million views of the topic.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Anger grows after more bodies found in China fire
Blaze at Beijing hospital wasn’t reported by official media until hours later, while social media mentions were censored
A fire at a hospital in Beijing killed at least 29 patients, leading to the arrest of 12 people and prompting public anger after initial mentions of the incident were censored.
The blaze erupted on Tuesday at the in-patient department of the Changfeng Hospital in the heart of Beijing, less than 11km from Tiananmen Square.
Initial media reports about the fire were scant. The official Xinhua news agency and the Beijing Daily didn’t publish stories until late on Tuesday evening, several hours after the blaze had been extinguished. Footage of the fire was also censored on social media at first.
The death toll was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon at a briefing by Beijing local government officials. Initial investigations suggested the incident was caused by construction work. Police detained a dozen people, including the head of the hospital.
“I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims” and their families, “as well as apologies to the residents of the city”, said Li Zongrong, a vice-director of the capital’s Fengtai district.
The handling of information about the fire has sparked outrage in China. In the absence of official reports in the hours after the incident, footage and photos of the fire initially spread rapidly on the Twitter-like Weibo service and the popular WeChat messaging app. One post showed patients climbing out of the smoking building using bed sheets as ropes.
Those images were quickly scrubbed. Xinhua’s late evening report contained only a few sentences, saying that firefighters found out about the blaze at 12.57pm local time and extinguished it by 1.33pm. It placed the initial death toll at 21 people and said another 71 patients had been evacuated and sent to other facilities.
Several calls to the hospital on Wednesday went unanswered, while its website and that of its parent company, Beijing Changfeng Hospital Co., appeared to be down.
China Securities, the company’s broker-dealer on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, said on Wednesday it had failed to establish contact with relevant personnel at the organisation after the blaze, according to a filing. The exchange is an over-the-counter marketplace for small firms, where the hospital company is listed.
‘Difficult to understand’
“It is really difficult to understand,” read one censored post on dissident-run tracking site Freeweibo.com, which reposts items that have been deleted on Weibo.
“Hospitals have relatively stronger safety management and precautionary measures, and Beijing is our country’s first-tier city. How could such a large-scale fire lead to so many deaths?”
The user said the fire had echoes of a deadly blaze in Xinjiang last year that spurred public outcry over the country’s stringent Zero Covid policy. Online posts at the time questioned whether lockdowns to prevent coronavirus had delayed rescue efforts.
Even Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-backed Global Times, was caught in the censorship dragnet.
A Weibo post from Hu called for authorities to “trust the public” with information on the incident and criticised the removal of other posts. Hu’s post, too, was eventually taken down.
A later post from Hu on Weibo that expressed shock at the fire and called for more information on the incident to be disclosed remained online.
By Tuesday evening, the restrictions on information appeared to be easing.
State media outlets began publishing reports on the fire around 9pm after online users questioned why the topic wasn’t appearing on trending search lists. Those users also wondered why there was such a lengthy delay in reporting the number of deaths.
A hashtag created to share information about the fire, #Fire at Beijing Changfeng Hospital that killed 21, did not reflect any data on Weibo on Wednesday morning. But a differently-worded hashtag created later that didn’t state the hospital’s name showed over 6.2-million views of the topic.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China war games
China condemns US sanctions on those allegedly involved in fentanyl trade
India and China boost Russian oil revenue despite Western caps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.