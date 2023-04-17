UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak probed for not declaring interest

Discussing childcare policy, he failed to state that his wife had a small share in a childcare company
The UK parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, has opened an inquiry into whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak failed to declare a relevant interest.
The probe relates to a verbal exchange about childcare policy between the prime minister and a panel of senior members of the House of Commons on March 28, a source familiar with the matter said. Sunak was asked by the committee if he had any interest to declare on the matter, to which he replied: “No,” despite his wife Akshata Murty owning a minority stake in a childcare company called Koru Kids...
