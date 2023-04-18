News

Project ‘Ratatouille’ aims to Frenchify Amazon

E-commerce giant seeks to boost its image in France

18 April 2023 - 09:28 Benoit Berthelot and Samy Adghirni

Amazon has cooked up a public relations project called “Ratatouille” to boost its image in France, where the company is not as popular as in other European markets.

The plan agglomerates a dozen sub-projects, including local television ads, the promotion of French-made products sold on Amazon and studies that purportedly show the positive economic impact of the company’s warehouses, according to people with knowledge of the effort. The Ratatouille project was inspired by the popular Disney film, which features a friendly French rat who cooks the stewed vegetable dish from Provence...

