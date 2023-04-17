Environmental groups say European Commission’s sustainable finance rules amount to greenwashing
Racism and a lack of funding are major reasons why black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth than their white counterparts in the UK, a new report has found.
The British government and the National Health Service (NHS) have underestimated the role of racism in maternal outcomes and must set more tangible targets to improve maternity services for all women, according to the House of Commons’ women and equalities committee. ..
Probe shows racism is cause of black maternal deaths in UK
Too many black women experience treatment short of acceptable standards, report says
