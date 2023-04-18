News

Indonesia woos VW for electric vehicle investment

Firm is in talks with partners to invest in the country’s car battery sector to secure vital nickel reserves

18 April 2023 - 14:57 Chandra Asmara and Norman Harsono

Indonesia is urging Volkswagen to invest in its electric vehicle (EV) industry as the country seeks to counterbalance Chinese companies’ dominance over its nickel reserves. 

The German carmaker may partner with Vale, BASF, and Merdeka Copper Gold to invest in the country’s car battery sector, investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on the sidelines of the Hannover Messe trade fair. VW’s battery company PowerCo is holding talks worldwide, including in Indonesia, on raw material hedging, a company spokesperson said...

