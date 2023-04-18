Bank aims to double its revenue by 2027 with only a 30% increase in relationship managers
Indonesia is urging Volkswagen to invest in its electric vehicle (EV) industry as the country seeks to counterbalance Chinese companies’ dominance over its nickel reserves.
The German carmaker may partner with Vale, BASF, and Merdeka Copper Gold to invest in the country’s car battery sector, investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on the sidelines of the Hannover Messe trade fair. VW’s battery company PowerCo is holding talks worldwide, including in Indonesia, on raw material hedging, a company spokesperson said...
Indonesia woos VW for electric vehicle investment
Firm is in talks with partners to invest in the country’s car battery sector to secure vital nickel reserves
