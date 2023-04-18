Environmental groups say European Commission’s sustainable finance rules amount to greenwashing
Eskom’s inability to meet demand is not only hurting SA, it is also affecting manufacturers in Mauritius.
Chronic power shortages have reduced demand for Mauritian manufactured goods by SA retailers, the main buyer of products from the island, Arif Currimjee, the outgoing chair of the Mauritius Export Association, said. The outages pose a “downside risk” to growth in the industry after two consecutive years of recovery, he said. ..
How load-shedding has spread its gloom to Mauritius
Power shortages have reduced demand for manufactured goods from the island, the Mauritius Export Association says
