Environmental groups say European Commission’s sustainable finance rules amount to greenwashing
Greenpeace it is suing the EU’s executive over its decision to grant some gas and nuclear power stations a “fake” green label under EU sustainable finance rules.
Four other environmental groups — Transport & Environment, WWF, ClientEarth and BUND — are also objecting to the inclusion of gas in the EU’s so-called taxonomy. They said the cases will be filed at the EU’s general court on Tuesday...
Greenpeace sues EU over ‘green’ gas and nuclear plants
