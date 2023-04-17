News

Greenpeace sues EU over ‘green’ gas and nuclear plants

Environmental groups say European Commission’s sustainable finance rules amount to greenwashing

18 April 2023 - 12:15 John Ainger

Greenpeace it is suing the EU’s executive over its decision to grant some gas and nuclear power stations a “fake” green label under EU sustainable finance rules.

Four other environmental groups — Transport & Environment, WWF, ClientEarth and BUND — are also objecting to the inclusion of gas in the EU’s so-called taxonomy. They said the cases will be filed at the EU’s general court on Tuesday...

