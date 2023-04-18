News

Deutsche Bank joins in scramble for Asian rich after Credit Suisse merger

Bank aims to double its revenue by 2027 with only a 30% increase in relationship managers

18 April 2023 - 15:53 Chanyaporn Chanjaroen

Deutsche Bank aims to double private-banking revenue from Asia in five years by ramping up efforts to attract the region’s ultrawealthy, joining other companies seeking to pounce on opportunities created by the near collapse of Credit Suisse.

The bank is targeting entrepreneurs with investible assets of at least €50m ($55m), Young Jin Yee, the lender’s international private-bank head for Asia-Pacific said in her first interview since joining from the Swiss rival in January. ..

