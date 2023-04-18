News

China’s GDP expands 4.5% in first quarter at fastest pace in a year

18 April 2023 - 19:14 Bloomberg News

China’s economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, putting Beijing on track to meet its growth goal for the year without adding major stimulus, while also helping to cushion the global economy against a downturn. 

GDP expanded 4.5% last quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, beating economists’ expectations. In March, retail sales soared 10.6% from a year earlier, the biggest monthly gain since June 2021...

