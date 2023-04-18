Environmental groups say European Commission’s sustainable finance rules amount to greenwashing
UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Bangladesh’s garment factories, a key source of foreign exchange for the South Asian nation, face the heightened risk of fires as summer temperatures soar, an industry lobby group warned.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the main industry body in the world’s biggest exporter after China, issued 11 instructions to its 4,500 members over the weekend. They include powering off all machinery at night, including lights, fans, electric irons and boilers. Factories also were asked to keep the entry and exits free for movement and ensure all gates and passages are open during working hours...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bangladesh urges garment factories to tighten fire-safety measures
Industry body’s call comes after devastating blazes destroyed thousands of shops in South Asian country
Bangladesh’s garment factories, a key source of foreign exchange for the South Asian nation, face the heightened risk of fires as summer temperatures soar, an industry lobby group warned.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the main industry body in the world’s biggest exporter after China, issued 11 instructions to its 4,500 members over the weekend. They include powering off all machinery at night, including lights, fans, electric irons and boilers. Factories also were asked to keep the entry and exits free for movement and ensure all gates and passages are open during working hours...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.