Teck Resources should entertain offers from potential suitors only after it completes the spin-off of its coal assets, says Norman Keevil, the Canadian miner’s chair emeritus and controlling shareholder.
The 85-year-old magnate delivered his clearest public message to date on how he views the company’s future as it fights to block an unsolicited $23bn takeover proposal from Glencore and proceed with its own break-up plan.
“I would support a transaction — whether it be an operating partnership, merger, acquisition, or sale — with the right partner, on the right terms for Teck Metals after separation,” Keevil said in a commentary issued by Teck.
The Canadian miner aims to spin off its coal business to focus on copper and zinc. But that plan was thrown into uncertainty by Glencore’s bid for the entire company. Teck shareholders are poised to vote on the spin-off plan on April 26.
“I believe that pursuing a sale or merger transaction now would rob our shareholders of significant postseparation value,” Keevil said. “Glencore’s proposal is the wrong one, as well as at the wrong time.”
Glencore is proposing to take over Teck and then create two new separate entities — a metals-producing behemoth dubbed GlenTeck and a huge coal-mining group. The Swiss commodities giant last week sweetened its bid, adding a cash component to buy investors out of their exposure to the combined coal company.
Teck’s copper and base metals assets have long been coveted by peers in the mining industry given their high ore grade and stable jurisdictions. Freeport McMoRan, Vale and Anglo American are said to be evaluating potential bids for Teck’s base metals business, should Teck’s plan for a spin-off go ahead as planned.
Bloomberg
Teck’s controlling investor open to deals, but only after split
Glencore’s bid is the wrong one at the wrong time, says magnate Norman Keevil
Bloomberg
