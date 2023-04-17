Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
The Sudanese paramilitary group battling the army for control of the North African nation on Monday ruled out agreeing to a ceasefire as diplomats scrambled to stop fighting that threatens to erupt into a full-blown civil war.
Clashes resumed at dawn in the capital, Khartoum, on Monday and continued throughout the day, with some of the most intense violence around the main international airport and army headquarters, along with the neighbouring city of Omdurman. Hospitals in the capital were hit by heavy artillery, doctors and labour unions said, as the civilian death toll climbed to at least 97...
Sudanese rebel general rules out ceasefire
Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees fleeing into a wider region already reeling from conflicts in Libya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia
