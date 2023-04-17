In 2022, the Dutch government named a commissioner to tackle sexual violence and misconduct in the workplace
More than one in three public servants surveyed at the Dutch parliament have experienced transgressive behaviour such as bullying and sexual harassment, a report from Utrecht University shows.
Researchers surveyed 654 public servants, parliamentary workers and MPs and found that more than a third experienced some form of transgression from colleagues. “Some chamber residents in more powerful positions take and are given more space to push the boundaries of what is appropriate and go (sometimes far) beyond them,” the researchers said in the report, published on Monday...
Report notes bullying and sexual harassment in Dutch parliament
