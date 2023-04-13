News

Parkinson’s study offers hope for better treatment and prevention

Tests by Michael J Fox Foundation researchers opens the possibility of testing drugs early, when there’s still time to slow or stop the disease

17 April 2023 - 05:00 Lisa Jarvis

Parkinson’s researchers have been desperate for a simple test for the neurodegenerative disease — particularly one that could diagnose it early, when therapies could have the biggest impact. A new study suggests scientists might have landed on the right diagnostic. Though more work is needed, this is a critical step towards better treatment and prevention.

It’s also an important reminder of the value of investing in ambitious, long-term science that can truly transform a field. The Michael J Fox Foundation put more than $500mn over a decade into its broader efforts towards finding a good way to detect Parkinson’s disease. Sometimes answering big questions simply requires that kind of leap of faith. ..

