A decade-long study that cost more than $500 m will have a significant payoff for patients.
It’s overwhelmingly likely that the decisive vote in the Supreme Court’s review will be Justice Brett Kavanaugh
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
Parkinson’s researchers have been desperate for a simple test for the neurodegenerative disease — particularly one that could diagnose it early, when therapies could have the biggest impact. A new study suggests scientists might have landed on the right diagnostic. Though more work is needed, this is a critical step towards better treatment and prevention.
It’s also an important reminder of the value of investing in ambitious, long-term science that can truly transform a field. The Michael J Fox Foundation put more than $500mn over a decade into its broader efforts towards finding a good way to detect Parkinson’s disease. Sometimes answering big questions simply requires that kind of leap of faith. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Parkinson’s study offers hope for better treatment and prevention
Tests by Michael J Fox Foundation researchers opens the possibility of testing drugs early, when there’s still time to slow or stop the disease
Parkinson’s researchers have been desperate for a simple test for the neurodegenerative disease — particularly one that could diagnose it early, when therapies could have the biggest impact. A new study suggests scientists might have landed on the right diagnostic. Though more work is needed, this is a critical step towards better treatment and prevention.
It’s also an important reminder of the value of investing in ambitious, long-term science that can truly transform a field. The Michael J Fox Foundation put more than $500mn over a decade into its broader efforts towards finding a good way to detect Parkinson’s disease. Sometimes answering big questions simply requires that kind of leap of faith. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.