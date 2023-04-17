Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity is gearing up for a northern hemisphere spring renaissance, with more than $20bn of potential transactions emerging since the weekend.
The latest charge is being led by Merck, which agreed on Sunday to buy Prometheus Biosciences for about $10.8bn — continuing a theme of large biotechs looking for ways to boost pipelines and portfolios of new drugs. It is the latest boost for dealmakers in health care, which is one of the few sectors that has defied the global slump in M&A...
M&A activity looks set for global renaissance
Dealmakers could start to claw back ground as investor sentiment and conditions in financing markets improve
