Apple’s sales in India hit a new high of almost $6bn in the year to the end of March, highlighting the market’s increasing importance for the iPhone maker as CEO Tim Cook arrives in the country to open its first local stores.
Revenue in India grew by nearly 50%, from $4.1bn a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the information was not public. Apple is scheduled to post quarterly earnings on May 4 and has signalled that it expects total global revenue to decline...
India embraces iPhone as Apple’s sales grow 50% in the year
Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to inaugurate India’s first Apple stores this week
