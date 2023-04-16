Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Alphabet slid in early trading on Monday, indicating the Google parent could notch its biggest single-day decline in more than two months, after a report said Microsoft’s Bing may become the default search service on Samsung devices.
Suwon-based Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker, is considering making the switch, the New York Times reported on Sunday, putting at risk roughly $3bn in annual revenue for Google, according to the newspaper. Bing’s threat to Google’s search dominance has grown more credible in recent months with the addition of OpenAI’s technology to provide ChatGPT-like responses to user queries...
Google slides as Samsung considers ties with Microsoft’s Bing
Smartphone maker may change its default search service on smartphones
