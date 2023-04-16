MTN restores internet in Sudan as countrywide battles claim scores

Fatalities rise to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war
MTN restored internet services in Sudan on Sunday a few hours after being ordered by the state telecommunications regulator to block it as deadly battles between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary group spread across the country.
Fatalities rose to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war. ..
