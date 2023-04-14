News

Hermes quarterly sales soar on China demand

Revenue rises 23% at constant exchange rates after analysts expected a gain of 16%

BL Premium
14 April 2023 - 10:36 Angelina Rascouet

Hermes International’s quarterly sales jumped as the maker of Kelly bags continued to see strong demand from Chinese customers.

First-quarter revenue was up 23% at constant exchange rates, Hermes said in a statement Friday. Analysts had expected a gain of 16%. Asia Pacific excluding Japan was up 22.5%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.