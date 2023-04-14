The bankers’ cases cover claims of the culture of race discrimination at Barclays and also how they are dealt with internally
Hermes International’s quarterly sales jumped as the maker of Kelly bags continued to see strong demand from Chinese customers.
First-quarter revenue was up 23% at constant exchange rates, Hermes said in a statement Friday. Analysts had expected a gain of 16%. Asia Pacific excluding Japan was up 22.5%...
Hermes quarterly sales soar on China demand
Revenue rises 23% at constant exchange rates after analysts expected a gain of 16%
