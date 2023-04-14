News

Black Barclays bankers tell UK court racism is stalling their careers

The bankers’ cases cover claims of the culture of race discrimination at Barclays and also how they are dealt with internally

14 April 2023 - 15:41 Upmanyu Trivedi and Katharine Gemmell

A trio of black investment bankers at Barclays Plc allege the firm fostered a culture of racism at its London headquarters, denying them promotion and making them the target of lazy stereotypes by colleagues.

The men, from Cameroonian backgrounds, sued Barclays over similar race discrimination allegations at a joint trial in London. ..

