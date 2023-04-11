News

Zambia appeals for IMF aid amid debt restructuring delays

Finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane urges the International Monetary Fund to release $188m in aid to the southern African nation, asking for it to be ‘rewarded’

13 April 2023 - 09:24 Matthew Hill, Eric Martin and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi

Zambia’s finance minister asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release about $188m to the southern African nation even if its creditors aren’t able to reach agreement on how to deal with the nation’s debt. 

“What will be the point of punishing a country that is performing,” Situmbeko Musokotwane said in an interview on Bloomberg Television Tuesday when asked what happens if a restructuring deal faces continued delays. “Zambia has performed according to the programme, so it must not be punished. It must be rewarded.”..

