Finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane urges the International Monetary Fund to release $188m in aid to the southern African nation, asking for it to be ‘rewarded’
Zambia’s finance minister asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release about $188m to the southern African nation even if its creditors aren’t able to reach agreement on how to deal with the nation’s debt.
“What will be the point of punishing a country that is performing,” Situmbeko Musokotwane said in an interview on Bloomberg Television Tuesday when asked what happens if a restructuring deal faces continued delays. “Zambia has performed according to the programme, so it must not be punished. It must be rewarded.”..
Zambia appeals for IMF aid amid debt restructuring delays
