SoftBank is moving to sell more of its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group, unwinding the bet that spurred the Japanese company’s ambition to invest billions of dollars in start-ups.
SoftBank has offloaded about $7.3bn in Alibaba shares so far this year through prepaid forward contracts, according to a Bloomberg analysis of regulatory filings. That follows the company’s sale of shares through similar contracts in 2022, which cut its stake to 13.7% at end-December. These contracts include the option to either hand over the stock or pay in cash and keep the shares...
SoftBank to sell more of its Alibaba shares
Japanese group once owned a third of Chinese tech giant, but its holding will drop to less than 4%
