President Emmanuel Macron’s embrace of the sector could see the rise of a ‘start-up nation’
Despite their their worst annual earnings on record, increased sales volumes and improved sentiment offer developers a much-needed breather
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
One of the largest leaks of classified US military documents in a decade has sparked an official investigation by the US department of defence and could complicate US support for Ukraine shortly before a major offensive by Kyiv.
Multiple tranches of documents have appeared on social media sites over recent weeks, some of them reportedly intended only for those with the highest levels of US security clearance. The information covers a wide range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Official investigation follows leaking of classified US military papers
US allies have reacted with concern to the news of the leaks, but have emphasised their faith in US authorities to investigate
One of the largest leaks of classified US military documents in a decade has sparked an official investigation by the US department of defence and could complicate US support for Ukraine shortly before a major offensive by Kyiv.
Multiple tranches of documents have appeared on social media sites over recent weeks, some of them reportedly intended only for those with the highest levels of US security clearance. The information covers a wide range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.