People are worried about artificial intelligence, but the risks of disinformation, for one, are more worrying than apocalyptic scenarios
Companies often reject promising candidates who don’t meet their long list of requirements
The company is laying the foundation to make phones elsewhere, from the screws on up.
You can ask ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, any question. But it won’t always give you an answer.
Ask for instructions on how to pick a lock, for instance, and it will decline. “As an AI language model, I cannot provide instructions on how to pick a lock as it is illegal and can be used for unlawful purposes,” ChatGPT responded recently...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Jailbreaking AI chatbots is Tech’s new pastime
You can ask ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, any question. But it won’t always give you an answer.
Ask for instructions on how to pick a lock, for instance, and it will decline. “As an AI language model, I cannot provide instructions on how to pick a lock as it is illegal and can be used for unlawful purposes,” ChatGPT responded recently...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.