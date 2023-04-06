People are worried about artificial intelligence, but the risks of disinformation, for one, are more worrying than apocalyptic scenarios
In January 2015, the newly formed — and grandly named — Future of Life Institute (FLI) invited experts in artificial intelligence (AI) to spend a long weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The result was a group photo, a written set of research priorities for the field and an open letter about how to tailor AI research for maximum human benefit.
The tone of these documents was predominantly upbeat. Among the potential challenges FLI anticipated was a scenario in which autonomous vehicles reduced the 40,000 annual US car fatalities by half, generating not “20,000 thank-you notes, but 20,000 lawsuits”. The letter acknowledged it was hard to predict what AI’s exact impact on human civilisation would be — it laid out some potentially disruptive consequences — but also noted that “the eradication of disease and poverty are not unfathomable”...
How views on AI can shift from wide-eyed optimism to deep pessimism
