Food insecurity shocks are threatening to worsen critical debt woes in Sub-Saharan Africa, just as it’s on the hook to repay record amounts of debt starting in 2023 to the end of 2025, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Soaring global food prices, and other effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine, have ushered in one of the worst food crises in Africa in decades, with the UN estimating earlier in 2023 that more than 250-million on the continent were experiencing hunger...
Critical food shortages in Africa worsen nations’ debt
