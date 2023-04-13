News

Companies plan exodus from China tech

Europe’s Prosus has registered more than $4bn of stock in Tencent for potential sale

13 April 2023 - 16:11 Jeanny Yu, Jane Zhang and Zheping Huang

President Xi Jinping recently led a parade of officials vowing to revive China’s economy, hoping to repair the damage wrought by years of zero Covid-19 and regulatory clampdowns. Some of the world’s biggest investors are selling anyway.

Two pioneering financiers of China’s private sector — and hence the country’s economic miracle — have signalled their intentions to continue pulling back from marquee investments in the country. European internet powerhouse Prosus registered more than $4bn of stock in Tencent for potential sale in Hong Kong, while news emerged that SoftBank is preparing to hasten its exit from Alibaba — the e-commerce leader that made Masayoshi Son’s name...

